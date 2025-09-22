IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 5,615 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 68.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.50 to $62.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.05.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE ELS opened at $60.53 on Monday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $313.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.59 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 24.13%.Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 106.74%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

