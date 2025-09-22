IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 5,625 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 157,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 33,378 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $86.61 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $125.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.26. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -666.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $737.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.02 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,061.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Baird R W lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.25.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

