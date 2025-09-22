IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 169,861.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,892,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,963,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $49,265,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 124,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,866.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,972.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,885.86. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.71. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,473.62 and a 12 month high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.08 by $5.70. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 16.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCNCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 price target on First Citizens BancShares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,410.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,291.17.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,670.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,320. This trade represents a 30.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hope Holding Bryant bought 409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,630.00 per share, with a total value of $666,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,320. This trade represents a 30.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,494 shares of company stock worth $2,485,986 over the last quarter. 13.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

