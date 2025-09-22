IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 23,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 48.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 13.0% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 41.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Citigroup raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.13.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total transaction of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,837.09. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $521.47 on Monday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $514.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.44.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.30 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

