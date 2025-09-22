IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in Reliance, Inc. $RS

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Reliance were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 595.5% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $287.99 on Monday. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $347.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.54.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.29). Reliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.39%.The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Reliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reliance in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.80.

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

