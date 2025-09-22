Insider Buying: NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT) CEO Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

NextNRG Inc. (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Farkas acquired 1,000,000 shares of NextNRG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $1,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,254,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,674,681. This trade represents a 1.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NextNRG Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXXT opened at $1.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. NextNRG Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get NextNRG alerts:

NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNRG

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXXT. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NextNRG in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextNRG during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextNRG in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextNRG in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextNRG by 2,274.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 301,210 shares during the period. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXXT shares. Zacks Research raised shares of NextNRG to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. ThinkEquity raised shares of NextNRG to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of NextNRG in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextNRG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NextNRG

About NextNRG

(Get Free Report)

NextNRG, Inc engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. It provides app-based interface customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Yehuda Levy and Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextNRG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNRG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.