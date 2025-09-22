Insider Selling: Brady (NYSE:BRC) CEO Sells 23,743 Shares of Stock

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Shaller sold 23,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $1,901,102.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 135,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,855.60. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BRC opened at $80.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.83. Brady Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Brady had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 12.50%.The firm had revenue of $397.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Brady’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brady currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 196.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,614,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brady by 30.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,169,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,474,000 after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Brady by 63.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 672,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,536,000 after purchasing an additional 262,454 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 1,256.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after buying an additional 171,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 208,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after buying an additional 137,748 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

