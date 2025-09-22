Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells $33,378,750.00 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) insider Brian Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total value of $33,378,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CoreWeave Trading Up 2.9%

CRWV opened at $124.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $187.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.39.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. CoreWeave’s revenue was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CRWV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities raised CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CoreWeave from $58.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Arete Research raised CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvidia Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvidia Corp now owns 24,277,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,701,000 after purchasing an additional 95,113 shares during the period. Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,809,000 after buying an additional 420,915 shares during the period. Lmdagg L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,030,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,824,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

