Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells $33,378,750.00 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) insider Brian Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total value of $33,378,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CoreWeave Trading Up 2.9%
CRWV opened at $124.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $187.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.39.
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. CoreWeave’s revenue was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvidia Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvidia Corp now owns 24,277,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,701,000 after purchasing an additional 95,113 shares during the period. Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,809,000 after buying an additional 420,915 shares during the period. Lmdagg L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,030,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,824,000.
About CoreWeave
CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.
