Insider Selling: NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells $13,231,500.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total value of $13,231,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,683,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,350,673.26. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 17th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $12,772,500.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.57, for a total value of $13,242,750.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.72, for a total value of $13,329,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $12,728,250.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total value of $12,801,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.46, for a total value of $13,084,500.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $13,603,500.00.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $176.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

