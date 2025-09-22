Insider Selling: Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells $2,500,000.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $101.78 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of -242.33, a P/E/G ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Roku from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 1,413,400.0% in the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 141,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 141,340 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,026,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,086,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

