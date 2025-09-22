Insider Selling: Steadfast Group (ASX:SDF) Insider Sells A$1,855,117.53 in Stock

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Free Report) insider Robert Kelly sold 304,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.09, for a total transaction of A$1,855,117.53.

Robert Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 12th, Robert Kelly sold 5,383 shares of Steadfast Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.25, for a total transaction of A$33,643.75.

On Monday, September 1st, Robert Kelly acquired 303,821 shares of Steadfast Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$6.22 per share, with a total value of A$1,889,766.62.

The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Steadfast Group

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a positive change from Steadfast Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 192.0%. Steadfast Group’s payout ratio is 80.95%.

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also offers insurance underwriting services and related services. The company provides various business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack and interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management and product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.

