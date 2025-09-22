Insider Selling: Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Chairman Sells $5,399,371.36 in Stock

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) Chairman Ronald Tutor sold 83,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $5,399,371.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 4,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,850,245.90. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $65.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.88. Tutor Perini Corporation has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $66.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. Tutor Perini’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 328,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Tutor Perini by 427.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 103,467 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Tutor Perini by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 54.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPC shares. Zacks Research upgraded Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tutor Perini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

