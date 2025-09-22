Insider Selling: Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Chairman Sells $5,399,371.36 in Stock

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) Chairman Ronald Tutor sold 83,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $5,399,371.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 4,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,850,245.90. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Tutor Perini Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $65.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.88. Tutor Perini Corporation has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $66.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. Tutor Perini’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPC shares. Zacks Research upgraded Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tutor Perini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.
