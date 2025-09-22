Insulet Corporation $PODD Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 426.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 253.3% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Insulet stock opened at $330.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.36. Insulet Corporation has a 1 year low of $225.37 and a 1 year high of $353.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.31 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,870.90. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,925.44. The trade was a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Insulet from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.06.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

