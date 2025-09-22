Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Sells $6,629,867.04 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 106,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $6,629,867.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 275,815 shares in the company, valued at $17,166,725.60. The trade was a 27.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $7,564,412.53.

On Monday, September 15th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 96,294 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $6,079,040.22.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 99,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $6,173,461.12.

On Friday, September 12th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 97,209 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $6,227,208.54.

On Thursday, September 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 112,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $7,118,054.02.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 104,906 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $6,557,674.06.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 107,493 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $6,650,591.91.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $65.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.03.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

