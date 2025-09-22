IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in IQVIA by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.64.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,352.30. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,178.90. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $187.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.18. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $245.20.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

