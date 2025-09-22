J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd reduced its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $132.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.58. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.79 and a 1 year high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.59%.J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,763.62. The trade was a 51.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.76 per share, with a total value of $161,592.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,201.72. The trade was a 18.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.