JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Shares Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.94). Approximately 46,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 371,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.96).
The firm has a market capitalization of £52.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1,473.68 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 76.43.
In related news, insider John Scott acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,019 per share, with a total value of £1,052,850. Also, insider Simon Holden sold 23,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89, for a total transaction of £20,672.03. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,966 shares of company stock valued at $15,482,974. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Invest in the world you live in
JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA) offers a way for investors to diversify into assets that are uncorrelated with equities and bonds, with the chance to benefit from a stable income stream through the power of diversification.
The Company will seek to provide Shareholders with stable income and capital appreciation from exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of Core Real Assets.
