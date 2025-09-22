JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Shares Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARAGet Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.94). 46,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 371,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.96).

The firm has a market cap of £52.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1,473.68 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 76.43.

In related news, insider Helen F. Green sold 11,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89, for a total transaction of £10,336.46. Also, insider John Scott sold 139,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89, for a total value of £123,821.25. Insiders sold a total of 173,966 shares of company stock worth $15,482,974 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invest in the world you live in

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA) offers a way for investors to diversify into assets that are uncorrelated with equities and bonds, with the chance to benefit from a stable income stream through the power of diversification.

The Company will seek to provide Shareholders with stable income and capital appreciation from exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of Core Real Assets.

