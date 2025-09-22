JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.4% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.94). 46,884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 371,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.96).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Down 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of £52.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,465.26 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 76.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets

In other JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets news, insider Simon Holden sold 23,227 shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89, for a total transaction of £20,672.03. Also, insider John Scott purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,019 per share, with a total value of £1,052,850. Insiders sold a total of 173,966 shares of company stock worth $15,482,974 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets

Invest in the world you live in

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA) offers a way for investors to diversify into assets that are uncorrelated with equities and bonds, with the chance to benefit from a stable income stream through the power of diversification.

The Company will seek to provide Shareholders with stable income and capital appreciation from exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of Core Real Assets.

