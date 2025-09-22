JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.94). 46,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 371,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.96).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £52.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,465.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.43.

Get JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Scott sold 139,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89, for a total transaction of £123,821.25. Also, insider Simon Holden sold 23,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89, for a total value of £20,672.03. Insiders sold 173,966 shares of company stock valued at $15,482,974 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Company Profile

Invest in the world you live in

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA) offers a way for investors to diversify into assets that are uncorrelated with equities and bonds, with the chance to benefit from a stable income stream through the power of diversification.

The Company will seek to provide Shareholders with stable income and capital appreciation from exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of Core Real Assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.