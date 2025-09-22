JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2025

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARAGet Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.94). 46,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 371,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.96).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £52.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,465.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Scott sold 139,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89, for a total transaction of £123,821.25. Also, insider Simon Holden sold 23,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89, for a total value of £20,672.03. Insiders sold 173,966 shares of company stock valued at $15,482,974 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invest in the world you live in

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA) offers a way for investors to diversify into assets that are uncorrelated with equities and bonds, with the chance to benefit from a stable income stream through the power of diversification.

The Company will seek to provide Shareholders with stable income and capital appreciation from exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of Core Real Assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.