Kellanova $K Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,695,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,039,000 after acquiring an additional 259,604 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,718,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,579,000 after purchasing an additional 128,439 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 39.0% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kellanova by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,015,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Kellanova by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,953,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,617,000 after buying an additional 292,063 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Kellanova Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE K opened at $77.40 on Monday. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $77.20 and a 12 month high of $83.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 916,680 shares of company stock valued at $73,093,769 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

