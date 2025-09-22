Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,759 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 192.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3,410.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KRC opened at $44.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.25. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 19.29%.The business had revenue of $289.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 117.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,931.80. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $152,085.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,579.30. The trade was a 8.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

