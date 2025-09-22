Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,044,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,336,000 after buying an additional 1,325,931 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,163,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,216,000 after acquiring an additional 329,270 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,723,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,115 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,505,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,685 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,347,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $73.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.26. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $73.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.