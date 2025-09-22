Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,044,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,336,000 after buying an additional 1,325,931 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,163,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,216,000 after acquiring an additional 329,270 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,723,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,115 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,505,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,685 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,347,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $73.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.26. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $73.55.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
