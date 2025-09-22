Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Acquires New Shares in Nextracker Inc. $NXT

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 365,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXT. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Nextracker from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Nextracker to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.84.

Nextracker Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXT opened at $71.35 on Monday. Nextracker Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 6,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $392,555.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 195,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,011,229.60. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $399,210.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 414,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,920. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,987 shares of company stock worth $2,321,454 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

