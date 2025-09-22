Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV opened at $93.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.99 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.66.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.