Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Buys New Holdings in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. $SRTS

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 668,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 35.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 122,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 124,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 35,676 shares during the period. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRTS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sensus Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Sensus Healthcare Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of SRTS opened at $3.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 million, a P/E ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 1.41. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $9.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Sensus Healthcare Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

