Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Buys New Shares in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 51,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9,209.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 24,130 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics
In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 4,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $118,424.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,001.60. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $118,466.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 377,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,146.95. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,421 shares of company stock worth $984,405 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.14). The company’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
