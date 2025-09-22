Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Buys New Shares in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 51,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9,209.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 24,130 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 4,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $118,424.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,001.60. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $118,466.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 377,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,146.95. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,421 shares of company stock worth $984,405 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $25.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.73. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.14). The company’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.