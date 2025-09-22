Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Buys New Stake in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $578,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,092.67. The trade was a 94.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Evergy stock opened at $72.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Evergy Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $73.97.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EVRG. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

