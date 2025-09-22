Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Buys Shares of 12,600 Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR $LI

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 9.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 9.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LI opened at $25.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.97. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LI. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Li Auto to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Li Auto from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “strong sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.26.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

