Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Buys Shares of 24,528 SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF $EWX

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWX. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. FF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $68.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.78. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The firm has a market cap of $755.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

