Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Invests $1.07 Million in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of SDVY stock opened at $38.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $40.60.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Overlooked Value Stocks Set to Surge as Rates Drop
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Hims & Hers Stock Pushes to Highs on Healthcare Rate Cut Frenzy
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- After the Fed’s Rate Cut, PNC Could See a Mortgage Refinance Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.