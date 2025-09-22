Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Invests $1.07 Million in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $38.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

