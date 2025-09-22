Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Invests $336,000 in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $60,845,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,055.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,632,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,484 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $21,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,203,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,526,000 after buying an additional 1,255,594 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 73.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,977,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,845,000 after acquiring an additional 838,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $24.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.75. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $26.65.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $264.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.07 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 21.80%.The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $41,568.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,424.36. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $82,727.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,521.55. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,098 shares of company stock valued at $678,256 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACAD. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

