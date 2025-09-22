Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Invests $607,000 in GigaCloud Technology Inc. $GCT

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 9.4% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in GigaCloud Technology by 319.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCT opened at $29.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.37.

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $322.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.08 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 11.17%.The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. GigaCloud Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

GigaCloud Technology declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on GCT. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen cut GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, CEO Lei Wu sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $2,852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,200. This represents a 62.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marshall Bernes sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $500,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,481,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

