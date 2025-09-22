Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Makes New $3.51 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $68.22 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

