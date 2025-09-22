Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Makes New $712,000 Investment in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 32,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter worth about $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Kenvue by 378.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 120.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVUE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

NYSE KVUE opened at $18.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 112.16%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

