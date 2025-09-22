Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Makes New Investment in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 758,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,314,000 after purchasing an additional 58,338 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $3,469,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Albemarle from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Albemarle from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $81.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.12. Albemarle Corporation has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $113.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.38%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.