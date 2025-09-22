Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,834,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,534 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,677,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,798 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,074,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,099,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,777,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,677 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGR opened at $44.48 on Monday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.