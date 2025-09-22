Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Makes New Investment in Halliburton Company $HAL

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,070 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 450.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,941,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $759,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506,472 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641,111 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $116,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,746 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $72,637,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 121.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,306,224 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $83,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,357 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $35,607,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE HAL opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. Halliburton Company has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $32.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HAL

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.