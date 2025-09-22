Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Makes New Investment in Hudson Technologies, Inc. $HDSN

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned about 0.09% of Hudson Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDSN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 111.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $9.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $430.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.97. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $72.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HDSN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. B. Riley upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

