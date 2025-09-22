Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1,179.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HELO opened at $65.00 on Monday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

