Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Makes New Investment in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 141,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in KE by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in KE during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new stake in KE during the first quarter worth about $2,168,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its position in KE by 13.4% in the first quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on KE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.54.

KE Stock Performance

Shares of KE stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.76.

About KE

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.