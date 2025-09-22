Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Makes New Investment in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRP. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Millrose Properties by 144.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Millrose Properties during the first quarter worth $29,000.
Millrose Properties Trading Down 0.9%
Millrose Properties stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $36.00.
About Millrose Properties
Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.
