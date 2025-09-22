Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Makes New Investment in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRP. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Millrose Properties by 144.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Millrose Properties during the first quarter worth $29,000.

Get Millrose Properties alerts:

Millrose Properties Trading Down 0.9%

Millrose Properties stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $36.00.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties ( NYSE:MRP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Millrose Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrose Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.