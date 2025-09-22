Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Makes New Investment in Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned 0.13% of Powell Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Powell Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 29.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

In other news, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total transaction of $825,566.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,895. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Birchall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $780,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,201. The trade was a 30.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,158,845 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Powell Industries Trading Down 2.3%

POWL stock opened at $297.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $364.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.30.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.23. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $286.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.43%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

