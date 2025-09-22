Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Makes New Investment in Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 157,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 65.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 116,833.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.65. Vodafone Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

View Our Latest Report on Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.