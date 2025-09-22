Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Purchases New Holdings in Danaos Corporation $DAC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned about 0.14% of Danaos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter worth $223,000. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth $293,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 3.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Danaos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Danaos Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:DAC opened at $92.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average of $85.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Danaos Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $96.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.16). Danaos had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $262.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaos Corporation will post 29.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

About Danaos

(Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.