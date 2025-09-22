Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Purchases New Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Emerson Electric Price Performance
Emerson Electric stock opened at $132.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.63 and a 200-day moving average of $123.39.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.39.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
