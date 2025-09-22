Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $53.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.06. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.85 and a 1 year high of $65.95.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

