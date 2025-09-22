Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Purchases New Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE MKC opened at $65.54 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $65.47 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.030-3.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

