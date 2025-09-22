Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Purchases New Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REZI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 156,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 45,779 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REZI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Resideo Technologies from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $41.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.870 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $115,155.15. Following the sale, the director owned 60,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,321.25. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 228,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $7,686,909.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 13,270,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,294,784.42. This represents a 1.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,545,693 shares of company stock valued at $194,098,517 and have sold 136,021 shares valued at $4,091,809. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

