Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Purchases New Position in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 114,842 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 122.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,787 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,161 shares of the airline’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $32.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.43%.The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Southwest Airlines declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the airline to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised Southwest Airlines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky acquired 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,644 shares in the company, valued at $710,029.32. This trade represents a 16.48% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sarah Feinberg bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $45,015.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 14,229 shares in the company, valued at $427,012.29. The trade was a 11.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

